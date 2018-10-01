Columnist

On a recent morning, Ariel Trahan spread out a map on the pavement at Bladensburg Waterfront Park and explained the plan of attack to the soldiers under her command.

Outlined in red was the Anacostia River’s watershed, which stretches from northern Montgomery County and western Prince George’s down to the District, pulling in the waters of streams such as Paint Branch, Sligo Creek, Beaverdam Creek and Watts Branch.

The river has many foes — humans, overwhelmingly, but also the emerald ash borer, which has devastated ash trees along its banks. A group of about a dozen volunteers was going to be ferried down the Anacostia to spend the morning planting river birch, willow and sycamore.

“Trees that like wet feet,” said Ariel, director of river restoration programs at the Anacostia Watershed Society, the nonprofit that had organized the little excursion.

The tree planters were half the passengers who were waiting to board a 27-foot Carolina Skiff. I was a guest of the other half — trustees from the Aman Trust, a nonprofit that handles money left by the late owners of the Prince George’s Post newspaper. The funds go to support projects that save and celebrate the history of Bladensburg, Md.

When the boat was fully loaded, Jim Foster, president of AWS, spun the wheel, backed away from the dock and pointed the bow downstream.



Life along the Anacostia River last week. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The Anacostia was 40 feet deep when Europeans first came to this area, Jim explained. That depth — and Bladensburg’s position in the Mid-Atlantic — made it an ideal location for a port. Tobacco and other goods were shipped from wharves that once crowded the riverfront here.

Then came the War of 1812, the Battle of Bladensburg, the Burning of Washington and, more critically, the inexorable accumulation of silt that raised the river bottom to its current depth, about six feet when not swollen by this summer’s record-setting rains. Baltimore, its harbor continually dredged, became the port of choice.

Humans messed with the Anacostia in myriad ways, straightening it, filling in its adjacent wetlands, building walls to gird its banks.

The result?

“Bad juju,” Jim said. “That’s the technical term.”



Ariel Trahan, director of river restoration programs at the Anacostia Watershed Society. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

The river was broken. And it didn’t help that throughout its watershed, humans built roads and driveways and parking lots, impermeable surfaces that shunted rainwater into the Anacostia, water that moved at such a speedy clip that it scoured soil from any non-paved surface it hit. That soil was often contaminated with pollutants or charged with nitrogen fertilizers.

Jim steered the boat to starboard, nudging the grassy bank. After Ariel and her crew clambered off, we continued on our way.

The boat motored past Dueling Creek, near the grounds where local men once shot one another to preserve their honor.

Turtles sunned themselves on logs along the river’s edge. Herons and egrets waded in search of frogs and fish. We slid under New York Avenue, then the bridge that takes Amtrak trains in and out of Washington.

Every now and then we’d spot a cormorant drying its feathers, wings outstretched as if it were doing tai chi.

On the right was a tiny dock, like an outpost at an Amazon village. Beyond it was a chain-link fence.

“That’s the National Arboretum,” Jim said. “The fence was put up after 9/11 to keep terrorists from blowing up the trees. It’s been 100 percent successful.”

Jim said the society’s goal is to have a swimmable, fishable Anacostia by the year 2025. Already, there are signs of progress. Plenty of trash floats on the surface and is caught in traps the AWS maintains, but there’s a lot less than in past decades, when you could practically walk across the surface on a mattress of bottles. Rowers have come back. There’s a bike path that runs along the river.

“We want to make the Anacostia a destination,” Jim said.

We motored under Benning Road, past Kingman Island, under East Capitol Street.

“We are 25 blocks from the U.S. Capitol,” Jim said as a gray-and-white bird zipped past.

“There’s a kingfisher,” he said. “They’re like little fighter jets.”

If you turned your head the right way — narrowed your vision to include just the brown water and the green bank and the gray-barked trees, their leaves starting to yellow — you could almost convince yourself it was 1618, not 2018.

The river isn’t healed yet — don’t eat the fish — but Jim and his colleagues want you to know that it’s better than it once was.

Said Jim: “If you hear people talking smack about the Anacostia, I hope you’ll set them straight.”

