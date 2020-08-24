The area was to cordoned off and guarded by security round the clock beginning Monday, the permit states.

The GOP will pay for the full cost of the event, officials said, including any degradation to the turf area around the monument and recovery costs to cover the Park Service’s issuance of the permit and management or monitoring of the event.

It was not immediately clear whether the GOP expected spectators at the fireworks event, though many lawmakers and other Republican leaders will probably attend Trump’s acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House that night. The fireworks display would be visible from there.

The permit application the Republican National Committee filed last week indicated that the party anticipated that the show might draw protesters. The Park Service outlined several reasons the fireworks show would be halted, including inclement weather and “loss of crowd control.”

The GOP did not respond to a request for comment.

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday in Charlotte, where delegates held an in-person meeting and roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center to officially nominate Trump. The four-day event will include addresses from first lady Melania Trump from the Rose Garden on Tuesday and a speech from Vice President Pence in Baltimore on Wednesday.

In D.C., a citywide order from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people and requires masks and social distancing when outdoors. It was not clear whether the GOP planned to invite spectators to the fireworks show.

A “fireworks team” of about 50 people has been approved to assist with the event.

The fireworks show — which will feature more than 7,800 pyrotechnics, according to an inventory list provided to the Park Service — is one of several events happening throughout the District this week that are expected to draw crowds, even as D.C. officials grapple with an ongoing pandemic and urge the public to avoid large gatherings and wear masks outside.