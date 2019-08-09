The road that runs through the Ellipse near the White House will be repaved this month, effectively closing the Ellipse to the public for 12 days, according to the National Park Service.

The roadwork, which also will shut down public walkways within the Ellipse, will begin Saturday and last through Aug. 21. Cyclists and pedestrians are being asked to use Constitution Avenue NW or Pennsylvania Avenue NW as detours.

It’s the latest in a flurry of improvements to the White House grounds that have left the area less accessible than usual to the public. A fence replacement project on the north side of the White House has partially obstructed visitors’ views from Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

With the Ellipse shut down, the south grounds of the White House will be visible only from 16th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, Park Service officials said.

