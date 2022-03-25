In 2019, 119 exotic and agricultural animals were seized from the zoo, including lions, tigers, bears, camels and water buffalo after a judge found Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected or deprived” the animals of adequate care.

Under a plea agreement, Wilson and his nephew were sentenced to 12 -month suspended sentences on each count, with a series of conditions. They cannot work, own, buy or sell any exotic animals for five years.

Wilson cannot have any more than 125 agricultural animals and is required to practice good animal husbandry. He also agreed to allow unannounced inspections by law enforcement, investigators and a licensed Virginia veterinarian for a period of five years.