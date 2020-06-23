The 14 staff positions are from several departments around campus, spokesperson Teresa Gereaux said. Likewise, operation budgets will be reduced across campus, not targeting a single area.
Both faculty and staff will be affected by the salary reductions, which will vary in percentage and are planned to last one fiscal year, Gereaux said.
“The current devastating health and economic crisis require us to take these actions,” Roanoke College president Michael Maxey said in a statement. “We are making the sacrifices necessary now to ensure our long-term viability and ability to provide a high quality experience to every one of our students. These are difficult decisions to make.”
Roanoke College is a private, liberal arts school that is the second-oldest Lutheran-related college in the U.S.
