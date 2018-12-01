ROANOKE, Va. — The mayor of Roanoke has announced plans to rename the city’s courthouse in honor of civil rights pioneer Oliver Hill.

News outlets report that Mayor Sherman Lea made the announcement Friday after helping unveil a new state historical marker in front of Hill’s childhood home.

Hill was lead counsel in a case later known as Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down racially segregated public schools.

He died at age 100 in 2007.

