“Returning to the department where my law enforcement career began nearly 28 years ago is an opportunity that I do not take lightly,” Roman, 49, said.
The Roanoke community was able to participate in the process of finding a new chief through surveys and interview panels made up of activists, business leaders, and victim’s advocates.
“I believe we have absolutely the right candidate,” said Brenda Hale, the president of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP, who also served on the interview panels.
Police Chief Tim Jones retired in February. Roman’s new role is set to take effect on March 31.
