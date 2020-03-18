SALEM, Va. — Roanoke officials on Tuesday selected a new police chief to lead the city’s officers, ending a months-long national search for the position.

The newly appointed chief, Sam Roman, had served as a Roanoke officer for 25 years and rose up the ranks to become deputy chief of the city’s police department, according to The Roanoke Times. He left the department three years ago to serve as the police chief in Lexington, a city 54 miles (87 kilometers) northeast of Roanoke.

“Returning to the department where my law enforcement career began nearly 28 years ago is an opportunity that I do not take lightly,” Roman, 49, said.

The Roanoke community was able to participate in the process of finding a new chief through surveys and interview panels made up of activists, business leaders, and victim’s advocates.

“I believe we have absolutely the right candidate,” said Brenda Hale, the president of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP, who also served on the interview panels.

Police Chief Tim Jones retired in February. Roman’s new role is set to take effect on March 31.

