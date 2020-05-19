The council also agreed to set aside $1.75 million as a contingency fund in case the virus outbreak continues to have lingering impacts on the city’s economy. Overall, the total spending cuts will be nearly $3.2 million year to year.
Infrastructure projects, including the development of a new bus terminal in the city, will not be sidelined by the budget cuts.
The city’s local tax revenue is expected to decline by nearly $5.7 million in the next fiscal year due to the coronavirus outbreak. While Roanoke City Public Schools will see less money coming in from the city because of the decline, Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch said the city will keep its agreement to provide 40% of their adjusted local tax revenue to the schools.
