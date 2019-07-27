THE DISTRICT

Robbers on scooter snatch purse, ride on

Two robbers on a motor scooter snatched a woman’s purse Saturday afternoon at a prominent intersection on Capitol Hill.

D.C. police said the robbers came up from behind on a blue motorized scooter as the woman was walking near Eighth and East Capitol streets SE.

They grabbed her purse, despite her efforts to hold on to it, and rode off in the direction of Lincoln Park, police said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Bowie teen charged in the death of his father

A 17-year-old was arrested and has been charged in the death of his father, Prince George’s County police said.

They said Barba Koroma of Bowie was charged with murder early Saturday in the death of his father, also named Barba Koroma, 62. The teen is being charged as an adult.

The father was stabbed inside a vehicle during a dispute, police said. The vehicle crashed, and his body was found near the crash site in Allen Pond Park, authorities said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

La. man arrested in fatal stabbing at hotel

A Louisiana man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old woman early Saturday at a Hilton hotel in Springfield, Fairfax County police said. It was the county’s sixth homicide this year.

Officers responded to a call for help about 3 a.m. at the hotel at 6550 Loisdale Road and found Toni Newkirk dead at the scene. Police said a 34-year-old man who was with Newkirk in the hotel room, identified as Matthew Cook, had wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

Cook has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Newkirk, also of Louisiana, and Cook knew each other.

Cook will be held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.

— Hannah Natanson

THE REGION

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news