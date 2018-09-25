OGLETOWN, Del. — The Delaware man who was released in Maryland courtesy a “miscommunication” has been found back in his home state.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 42-year-old Timothy J. Brewer was found at a Delaware home Monday, capping a 10-day saga that began with the armed robbery of a Delaware 7-Eleven on Sept. 15.

He was wanted on active warrants for prior incidents and was arrested after a car chase that began at the 7-Eleven and continued into Maryland, where he hit a state trooper’s car.

Maryland courts had set his release time at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 20, but the paperwork said Delaware authorities were to pick him up at 4:30 p.m. He was released per court mandate.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

