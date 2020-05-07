Condit was 79 when he died on April 13, 2020, because of respiratory complications of covid-19.

Born in East Orange, N.J., Robert Bruce Condit grew up in New Jersey, graduated from Duke University in 1959 and moved to the Washington area in 1965.

The next year he began his career at Landon as an upper school counselor and science teacher. He oversaw students’ community service projects and, with the Rockville Jewish Social Service Agency, implemented a program called Friend-to-Friend. Condit would link Landon students with special needs or disadvantaged young people to serve as “big brothers.”

David Simms, a 1976 graduate, recalled Condit’s passion for community service in a remembrance on the Landon website, saying, “Bob wanted us to go beyond focusing on our own personal experience, to get out and connect with the greater community.”

Condit was involved in a coalition of educators of sex education and spoke at Make Our Schools Safe conferences in Baltimore. And he organized numerous American Red Cross blood drives.

Condit was also a leader in the movement to create “peer counseling” programs, in which young people help each other work through problems. But in a 1998 Washington Post article, he took issue with the term “peer counseling.”

“We carefully counter any notion some kids might have that the training will turn them into therapists,” he said.

He understood what motivated adolescents, saying in the article that many don’t like revealing their problems to their parents because they fear disappointing them.

Twice — in 1973 and 1990 — the school’s yearbook was dedicated to Condit. He retired in 2001, but his connection to Landon was so strong that he came back, part-time, during the 2008-09 school year to serve as head of the community service program.

“He was a gentleman, who was always willing to help the boys,” said psychologist Linda Fleming McGhee, who is now in private practice and worked with Condit in her previous role at Landon as director of the Teaching and Learning Center.

“He played many different roles at the school over the years,” McGhee said. “Bob was kind and treated everyone with respect.”