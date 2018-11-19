You had to get up very early in the morning, but judging from a photograph, it was probably worth it, as a rocket launch from Virginia blazed a trail across the darkened skies of Washington.
The launch, to resupply the International Space Station, occurred at 4:01 a.m. EST Saturday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
It may have been just a little too late an hour for those who were out Friday night. And it may have been just a little too early for anyone who was trying for a good night’s rest.
But at least one photograph was taken, showing what was missed.
Appearing on a NASA web site, the photo was taken from the western edge of the Tidal Basin. It shows a red streak appearing to rise high in the sky above the dome of the Jefferson Memorial. It traces out part of a parabola, reaching its vertex and beginning its downward course.
Perhaps next time.