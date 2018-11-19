The launch of a space-station resupply rocket from Wallops Island, Va., left this streak across the skies in the District. (NASA photograph)

You had to get up very early in the morning, but judging from a photograph, it was probably worth it, as a rocket launch from Virginia blazed a trail across the darkened skies of Washington.

The launch, to resupply the International Space Station, occurred at 4:01 a.m. EST Saturday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

It may have been just a little too late an hour for those who were out Friday night. And it may have been just a little too early for anyone who was trying for a good night’s rest.

But at least one photograph was taken, showing what was missed.

Appearing on a NASA web site, the photo was taken from the western edge of the Tidal Basin. It shows a red streak appearing to rise high in the sky above the dome of the Jefferson Memorial. It traces out part of a parabola, reaching its vertex and beginning its downward course.

Perhaps next time.