As two cars on the ramp approached, one swerved to avoid the men but the second vehicle crashed into them and the truck, police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and Miguel died.

The driver of the car that struck the men had minor injuries and stayed at the scene, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Pr. George's targets illegal signs

Officials in Prince George’s County on Monday launched a two-day effort to remove 5,000 illegal signs along its roads and in the medians. It is part of County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks’s “beautification initiative,” which includes cracking down on illegal dumping and improving the collection of bulk trash.

Melinda Bolling, who heads the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement, said the sign blitz will include public education, informing residents that posting illegal signs violates the county code and could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.

“They distract drivers and interfere with their line of sight,” Bolling said. “We want our citizens who are doing this to understand they cannot advertise on the side of the road. It is illegal and can be dangerous.”

— Rachel Chason

Motorcyclist killed in Wheaton crash

A man was killed in the Wheaton area of Montgomery County on Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown off, police said.

They said Luis Edmundo Villeda, 51, of Silver Spring was on Randolph Road about 3:40 p.m. when the incident occurred near Lindell Street.

Police said they do not know why he lost control of the motorcycle.

— Martin Weil

Driver dies after car hits trees, catches fire

Authorities are working to identify a driver whose car burst into flames after a crash in Suitland over the weekend.

The driver of an Infiniti sedan lost control of the car and struck several trees near Pennsylvania and Quarter avenues about 3 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County police said.

The car caught fire and the driver was trapped inside, police said. The driver, who suffered severe burns, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine how the driver lost control and are looking into whether speeding played a role.

— Lynh Bui

Motorcyclist dies weeks after crash

A motorcyclist struck by a car earlier this month has died of his injuries, police said.

Wesley Jones III, 39, of Temple Hills was riding a motorcycle about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 near the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, Prince George’s County police said.

Jones was in the right-turn-only lane heading west when the driver of a Toyota sedan — pulling to the right to make way for an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens on — struck him, police said.

Jones was critically injured and taken to a hospital. He died Thursday.

The driver and passenger in the car were not hurt and stayed at the scene, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Inmate found unconscious dies

An inmate of the Prince William-Manassas regional jail died after being found unconscious in his cell, police in Prince William County said.

They said Dale Wayne Fox Jr., 34, of Fredericksburg was found about 9:30 a.m. Saturday during a routine check. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said Sunday.

The cause of death is to be determined by the medical examiner’s office. The matter is under investigation, police said.

— Martin Weil