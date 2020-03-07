Staffers at the Village are now working to identify the individuals who were with her at the Feb. 28 post-funeral reception for a former resident. Those individuals would then undergo more frequent screening. It is unclear how many Village residents were there.

The Maryland Department of Health has not recommended that those who attended the Feb. 28 event be quarantined, Combs said. Out of an abundance of caution, the Village has reduced visiting hours and postponed all gatherings and public events.

The announcement of the potential exposure sent friends and relatives of the facility’s residents into a frenzy, even as county and city officials urged the public to remain calm.

Hogan said Friday that three Montgomery County residents — a husband and wife in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s — contracted the virus while on a Nile River cruise in Egypt. All three are recovering from flu-like symptoms and are in good condition. Their names have been withheld to protect their privacy.

No additional cases of the virus had been reported as of Saturday morning in Maryland, the District or Virginia. A total of 41 individuals have tested negative in Maryland; the state says it s no longer reporting how many tests are pending, because testing is taking place in both state and commercial labs. In Virginia, 130 people are being monitored, according to a state health department web page: 31 people had tested negative as of Saturday, nine of them from Northern Virginia, and seven tests were pending. In the District, as of Friday, eight people had tested negative and one test was pending.

About a week after the three Montgomery County residents returned home, one of them paid a condolence call to the family of a former resident of The Village, a 27-acre retirement community that houses about 300 people. The former resident’s funeral was that morning.

A grandson of the former resident, who was at the event known as “sitting shiva” in Jewish tradition, said there were about 70 to 100 people present. Most of them were friends and relatives of his grandfather, not Village residents. The individual who tested positive for covid-19 was a friend of a family member, said the grandson, who asked not to be named to protect his family’s privacy.

Hogan said attendees of the event should contact health officials and watch for symptoms. On Friday, the grandson called a phone number provided by the state and was told he did not need to be tested because he was not showing flu-like symptoms.

“It has made it a lot more real,” he said. “Honestly, the past week or so, I grew sick of the name, ‘coronavirus.’ But it has driven it a lot closer to home, knowing that the event in question was my grandfather’s shiva.”

Adam Kurland, 36, said he was “shocked” to learn on social media of possible exposure at the Village, where his 96-year-old grandmother is a resident. He and his family spent most of Friday night trying to get in touch with staff at the Village but were not able to contact anyone via phone.

“I’m trying to remain to calm, but I’m kind of angry that they haven’t given us more information yet,” Kurland said Friday night. “We’re essentially totally in the dark right now.”

Combs said they have sent out information to all family members who provided their emails to the Village.

Peggy Shelly of New York City said she has not received information or been able to get in contact with her 96-year-old mother at The Village, which used to be called the National Lutheran Home and is located on Veirs Drive, about two miles west of Interstate 270.

“I’m a little bit surprised that the management at the Village haven’t reached out to us,” she said Saturday. “The only information I have is pulled from Twitter.”

Shelley, who visited her mother at the facility last week, said she is also paying attention to her own health.

Rockville, a city of 68,000, does not have its own health department and “is not equipped” to lead the contact tracing or containment effort that has been launched by the state and county governments, said Mayor Bridget Newton.