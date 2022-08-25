Rocky Gap Casino owner announces plans to sell for $260M

BALTIMORE — Golden Entertainment Inc. announced plans Thursday to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in western Maryland for $260 million.
Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the casino operations and real estate investor VICI Properties will pay $203.9 million for its interest in the land and buildings, under the deal.
The casino in Flintstone, Maryland, includes a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor, a 198-room hotel and five restaurants. Golden Entertainment recently invested around $10 million for casino improvements. It sits on 270 acres along Lake Habeeb and includes a golf course, a 5,000-square-foot events center and several outdoor activity sites.
In 2021, Rocky Gap had $78 million of net operating revenue and attracted more than a half million visitors.