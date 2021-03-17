And Stotts is famous for luring them in. Raised in Southeast D.C. — a participant in, a victim of and an escapee from Washington’s crack epidemic — the 50-year-old raptor specialist captures, trains, rehabilitates and releases birds of prey. And he uses the majestic animals to educate people, especially people who might not have had much exposure to them.

Stotts is the subject of “The Falconer,” a new documentary screening online as part of the Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital.

The film’s director, Annie Kaempfer, met Stotts in 2013 and quickly fell under his spell.

“There’s no difference for him between his work and his personal life,” she said. “He always has these birds. He is just such a natural educator.”

In the film, Stotts recounts his troubled early years, before he found purpose with the Earth Conservation Corps, a nonprofit that works with vulnerable youths to clean up the green spaces in their communities. Stotts formed a special bond with the birds that were used in wildlife education programs. He trained to become a falconer himself.

The documentary follows Stotts as he works with at-risk youths, showing them his birds, enlisting them to help build aviaries, explaining both the incredible power of raptors — they can crush an ungloved hand with their talons — and the hard and careful work that goes into caring for them.

The metaphor is unmistakable. Part of being a falconer is trapping juvenile birds, up to 90 percent of which won’t make it through their first winter in the wild, Stotts said. To work with them successfully, you have to reach them when they’re young.

“It’s just like a young person,” he said. “If somebody didn’t step in and help them, they’d be like the juvenile bird that got hit on the side of the road. You take the young person before they get locked up and work with them.”

Stotts is one of the country’s few African American falconers. He draws a crowd wherever he goes, especially when he trains his birds in public parks in the District.

“Just pulling out the birds, everybody goes crazy,” he said. “It used to be more of, ‘Here’s a Black guy with a bird.’ Now it’s more of ‘Here’s a bird on a Black guy’s arm.’ ”

That’s what he likes: to keep the focus on the birds.

But Stotts’s personal story is a compelling one — and as “The Falconer” makes clear, it has involved overcoming tragedy. The birds have helped him as much as he’s helped the birds.

“If it wasn’t for my mom, God and my animals, I don’t know where I would be. Period,” he said. “People think I’m doing all of this and I save [the birds], but without them, where would I be? What would I be doing? It’s not a one-sided thing at all.”

Stotts told me that it soon will be time to release a red-tailed hawk he trapped last year. Would he be sad to see it go, I asked.

“Oh no, no, no,” he said. “It’s more spiritual than anything. You just helped something that 90 percent of the time wouldn’t have lived. When you let it go, that’s a beautiful thing.”

“The Falconer” will be available for viewing from Friday through March 28. To sign up for a free screening, visit bit.ly/Falconer-DCEFF.

The screening includes an online discussion with Stotts, Kaempfer, Corina Newsome, co-founder of Black Birders’ Week, and environmental engagement specialist Akiima Price. For information about the film, visit thefalconerfilm.com.

Send me your squirrel photos!

From feathered animals to furry ones: Squirrel Week is rapidly approaching — it begins April 11 — and that means my squirrel photography contest starts now. I want your best photos of squirrels, chipmunks and groundhogs.

For complete rules, visit wapo.st/squirrelphotorules, but in a nutshell, each image should be no larger than 5MB and sent as a JPEG attachment to squirrelphotos@washpost.com. Please put “Squirrel Photo” in the subject line.

Provide a caption, as well as your name, email address and phone number. Don’t submit images that have been manipulated with software. Anyone may enter, but only legal U.S. residents older than 18 are eligible to win the top prize: a $100 gift card and publication in my column. The deadline is April 5.

I’m taking a week off to chase squirrels. I’ll see you back in this space on March 29.