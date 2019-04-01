A cluster of cherry blossoms bloom on a branch in Stanton Park on Capitol Hill on March 30, 2019, in Washington. Peak bloom is expected April 1, according to the National Park Service. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

It’s spring, a time when a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of app-based shareable personal mobility devices. Oh, and it’s also the time I invite readers to compose haiku in honor of the season of blossoms and blooms.

The submissions this year were of a uniformly high quality, as one would expect from such a literate populace. Of the hundreds of entries I received, this one from the District’s Dan Horner was my favorite:

Flowers dot the walk

as bright and unexpected

as dockless scooters.

“I walk a lot of places. It’s my main way of getting around,” Dan said. “I end up seeing those scooters everywhere. When I’m running in Rock Creek Park, scooters are just left along the bike trail. What do [riders] do there? Do they just stop there and call Lyft or Uber?”

Dan is a freelance writer and editor who’s covered such topics as nuclear power and arms control. He’s lived in Washington for the last three decades, so he’s seen plenty of springtimes.

“Like a lot of people I think spring is probably the nicest time in D.C.,” he said. “I tell people if you’re going to visit, April or May is probably the best time to come. Aside from the pollen, it’s really a terrific time to be here.”

Dan said he hasn’t visited the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms this year. I suggested he ride a dockless scooter to get there.

“I think it would end badly,” said Dan, who has so far resisted the urge to climb aboard a scooter. “I tip my hat to the people who do it and can look graceful doing it, but I don’t think I’m one of those.”

Congratulations, Dan. Here are my other favorite springtime-in-Washington haiku. Thanks to all who entered.

Cautious spring geishas

Wear pink flower kimonos

Is my obi straight?

— Jaynie Simmons, Washington

Blossom petals paint

a pastel Pollock canvas,

free for all to see

— Sharon Kuykendall, Silver Spring, Md.

Ides of March sunrise . . .

my frost-covered daffodils

tempting fate again

— Anna Eklund-Cheong, Rockville, Md.

My red woolen coat

once again made redundant

by pale pink blossoms

— Lois Herrmann, Washington

A cormorant sculls

the dawn-black Potomac, wings

dipped in darkling ink.

— Rick Borchelt, College Park, Md.

Birdsong balladry,

“Lusty peeper: Seeking same.”

Rock on, Rock Creek spring!

— D.R. Sands, Silver Spring, Md.

awake from winter

Tian Tian considers Mei Xiang

congress in session

— Roberto Christiano, Springfield, Va.

Spring has blossomed here,

with it a breeze on the Mall

smells like eighth graders.

— Ethan West, Alexandria, Va.

Pondering turnstiles,

You’re no longer in Kansas.

Please stand to the right.

— Andrew Gudgel, Odenton, Md.

Haiku graffiti

Basho’s D.C. disciples

Have caught spring fever

— Bob Blair, Rockville, Md.

Flower bulb in soil

A surprise, spring piñata

Hit by sun’s warmth!

— Shirley Edwards, Springfield, Va.

My favorite phase —

“Peduncle Elongation.”

Springtime in D.C.

— Linnea Warren, Washington

Twosome framed in pink,

A cherry blossom wedding.

How quickly they fade!

— Lorraine W. Polik, Springfield, Va.

Sixty-three springtimes!

and the new sun still feels like

when I was thirteen

— Cathy Sampson, Washington

Motorcade en route.

Cameras focus, aim, click.

Ducklings cross H Street.

— Melanie Kobos, Chantilly, Va.

spring in washington

now announced by angry tweet

cherry trees be damned

— Tony Rounds, McLean, Va.

A lawn full of eggs

No donkeys or elephants

Rabbits rule the day.

— Jo Ann York, Germantown, Md.

I don’t agree with this one, but I do appreciate the energy:

Haiku is stupid!

Haiku is stupid, oh yeah!

Haiku is stupid!

— Thomas Murphy, Fairfax, Va.

Finally, several haiku shared a common theme:

Spring in my hometown

Nats are unpredictable

Gnats predictable

— Nancy Gregory, Fairfax, Va.

Nats fans’ winter watch:

Would he stay or would he leave?

Going, going, gone!

— Rachel Cohen, Arlington, Va.

Smell of fresh cut grass

Opening day is coming,

No Bryce, no biggie.

— David Biderman, Vienna, Va.

Hey, Batter, Batter

Harper heads to the dugout

Strike three. The crowd cheers

— Corey Seeman, Saline, Mich.

Ball screams off the bat

Youth and power, our hero

Bye Bryce, hello Juan

— Stuart Bassin, Rockville, Md.

Half Street lights ablaze

Warm sun fades to cool evening

Boz ever hopeful

— Glenn Springer, Smithsburg, Md.

