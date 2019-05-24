

Motorcyclists pass the Washington Monument during the Rolling Thunder rally in 2017. This year’s ride will be the last the group holds in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

The gas tanks are filled. The leather vests are on. Rolling Thunder — the Memorial Day weekend tradition that brings hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists to Washington — is ready for its final ride.

Interest in the 32-year-old rally in support of veterans, prisoners of war and service members missing in action surged when its organizers announced in December that 2019 would be the event’s last year in the nation’s capital.

More bikers than ever are expected to turn out to the parking lot of the Pentagon on Sunday morning.

“It’s going to be wall to wall,” said Joe Bean, the group’s president. “I think it’s going to blow people’s minds.”

Streets around the Mall will be closed until 4 p.m. Sunday to clear the way for riders, who will rumble over the Arlington Memorial Bridge and circle the Mall, passing the city’s most iconic vantages before ending in West Potomac Park.

The ritual, which began in 1988 with around 3,000 riders, has grown into one of the world’s largest motorcycle rallies, with an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 people most years.

Waning attendance, falling revenue and frustration over security demands at the Pentagon contributed to the organizers’ decision to abandon Washington as the primary locale for Rolling Thunder’s ride, Bean said.

“Every year, we said: We’re not giving up, we’re not giving up.”

But last year, when the group sold only half of the commemorative memorabilia that fund its existence, they knew it was time, Bean said. “Did I want to accept it? No.”

Rolling Thunder looked for other locations but kept running into obstacles. The airport was not logistically feasible. The football stadium seemed too far out. Finally, they reckoned that the $200,000 they were spending on parking lot rentals, security, permits and portable toilets did not align with their mission of supporting former service members in need.

“With that money, I can surely help a lot of veterans pay their mortgage, put food on the table or give their kids a Christmas,” Bean said.

But with 90 local chapters, 8,000 members and a history of legislative wins in Congress, Rolling Thunder isn’t entirely finished. The organizers have started readying smaller, locally focused rallies that will take place in cities across the country next Memorial Day.

Until then, the plan is to go out with a roar.

Riders have descended upon the District from every state. A chapter has ridden in from Canada. Some have flown in from other countries, helmets tucked into their suitcases, and rented motorcycles when they arrived.

With the blast of a horn and the rev of thousands of engines, they will begin their ride at noon.

