On the other side, “realists” say it’s hardly the right time to hamstring law enforcement. The District’s homicide rate is hitting 15-year highs, and crime-ridden neighborhoods cry out for relief.

In such a standoff, an uncertain public wants to hear from an expert who fully appreciates both halves of the equation — and now we have one.

A new book by Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks recommends changes based on her real-life experience patrolling some of the District’s most violent neighborhoods as a cop. She served 4½ years as a volunteer Metropolitan Police Department reserve officer.

In “Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City,” Brooks brings to the task a liberal academic’s hostility to police wrongdoing and racial profiling. But her time on Southeast’s troubled streets tempers that perspective. She sympathizes with what the book calls officers’ “impossible job” of being “warriors, disciplinarians, protectors, mediators, social workers, educators, medics and mentors all at once.”

Brooks also believes that D.C. politicians give police two missions that are often at odds. They want “fewer arrests, fewer stops, fewer racial acts,” she said in an interview, but they’ll also “haul you over the coals [with punishment] if you don’t get guns off the street.’”

What’s the solution? Her suggestions for reform include:

●Don’t arrest so many people for trivial offenses. They give people criminal records without doing much to protect society.

●Don’t use armed, uniformed officers for routine traffic enforcement. She said it “greatly increases the risk of physical violence” when police stop drivers.

●Don’t make cops trigger-happy by training them to believe they’re constantly at risk of being killed. (They’re not.)

●Don’t slash police budgets to “defund the police,” because, as the book says, “the existence of violent crime is not a right-wing myth dreamed up to justify the incarceration of minorities and the poor.”

●Do invest more to combat unemployment, homelessness and mental disease, because “racism and poverty play a major role in who ends up in prison and who does not,” she writes.

Brooks’s book could hardly be more timely. The D.C. Council has been pressing Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to adopt a “public health” strategy in policing, which would de-emphasize arrests and redirect resources to social problems.

Last week Bowser took an initial step in that direction, announcing that the city would adopt a “whole-government” approach to gun violence. The effort will draw on experts in education, job training, mental health counseling, housing and other services.

The council will soon debate the direction of the D.C. police when it considers confirming Bowser’s appointment of Robert J. Contee III as the force’s new chief. A 20-member D.C. Police Reform Commission is scheduled to issue a report April 1 with wide-ranging recommendations.

Outside the city, the Maryland and Virginia state legislatures are currently weighing police and criminal justice reforms. Arlington, Prince George’s and other local counties are doing the same.

The initiatives of course spring from the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against police abuse following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Brooks’s book has made a splash partly because of the novelty of having a tenured law professor in her 40s become a cop. She did the whole drill, beginning with push-ups and firearms training at the Police Academy. Although she worked part time, she eventually earned certification to patrol on her own as a sworn, uniformed, armed officer with authority to make arrests.

She also helped create a “Police for Tomorrow” fellowship program at Georgetown, where about 20 relatively inexperienced D.C. police officers spend 15 months studying topics such as use of force and implicit bias.

In her time on patrol, Brooks found that officers spend little time hauling people to jail and more on routine duties such as breaking up fights, shooing away aggressive panhandlers, writing accident reports and taking sick people to the hospital.

Still, Brooks agrees with activists that police make too many arrests. She urges “a real scrub” of the criminal codes to rely more on giving people tickets and less on booking them for nonviolent offenses.

One reason is that prosecutors decline to press charges in nearly a third of arrests, so the whole process wastes time and money. Also, an arrest or conviction can dog people for years and thwart their job prospects.

Some well-meaning past reforms have become self-defeating, such as the District’s policy of mandatory arrest for domestic violence cases. D.C. adopted the requirement to prevent police from winking at husbands or boyfriends who beat their wives or girlfriends. Over time, the policy has been expanded to require arrests for disputes involving any situation in which the parties are related by blood, adoption or legal custody — even former roommates.

Once Brooks was called for a domestic violence case for an altercation between two adult sisters. In an argument over laundry, the elder sister struck the younger and bruised her cheek. Both agreed it had never happened before, but the assailant was arrested and missed a day of work and was separated from her children.

“Was justice served by taking her off to jail for the night?” Brooks writes. “I can’t see how.”

She said in the interview, “The default should be that you don’t arrest people unless there’s really no alternative. . . . Maybe you should go apologize to the person you’ve been a jerk to.”

On the critical issue of preventing wrongful shootings by police, Brooks faults training that goes too far in making officers paranoid.

“The chief lesson learned at the Academy was this: Anyone can kill you at any time,” she writes.

Officers thus are overly prone to regard suspicious behavior as threatening and overreact. In fact, she notes, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says being a police officer is statistically less dangerous than many occupations including logging, fishing and truck driving.

“This is why police in America end up killing so many people,” Brooks writes. “Officers are trained to be hypervigilant and respond to potential threats instantly. They’re told they have ‘a right to go home safe.’ Too often they forget that other people have a right to go home safe, too.”

But she also says officers are caught in a bind, because their superiors will not back them up if they use force in a split-second decision that proves controversial.

“If a lawsuit [is] threatened, the department would be only too happy to throw us under the bus,” Brooks writes.