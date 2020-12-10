The hotel will make way for new development approved last year by the Arlington County Board. Plans from Dittmar Co. — which also built the existing Holiday Inn building — include more than 500 new residential units, a conference center and a new hotel.

Since the pandemic, Dittmar has sought to decrease the project’s number of hotel units and increase its number of residential units, according to Matthew Pfeiffer, principal planner for the Arlington County Planning Division. However, the overall size of the planned project, called the Key, remains the same.

“The developer feels pretty confident they can lease up the residential units — a lot less confident about the hotel units,” Pfeiffer said. “I think we all are hoping that after the pandemic, the market for hotels will recover.”

Dittmar did not respond to questions about the project’s completion date.

Controlled Demolition, the Maryland company that is handling the implosion, did not respond to a request for comment. Information from the company released through Arlington County noted the advantages of a controlled demolition over other forms of property deconstruction, particularly the use of hydraulic hammers that “can produce weeks or months of pounding noise.”

“With implosion, surrounding communities will experience little or no impact during implosion preparation or even during the implosion itself, which takes place in a matter of seconds,” the company said. “The actual noise and ground vibration created will be well below levels of concern.”

Controlled Demolition said it would establish an “exclusion zone” near the property to protect the public during the demolition. The company said people nearby should avoid being outside at ground level, on rooftops, balconies or near open windows during the implosion.

Arlington County Police said streets near the hotel will be closed Sunday before the implosion. No one should try to view the implosion in person, county officials said.

“There are no good viewing areas available to the public,” according to a county news release. “Members of the public are encouraged to avoid the area and watch local media coverage of the implosion.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation said it plans to have a nearby traffic camera — which spends most of its time monitoring westbound Interstate 66 traffic — pointed at the building as it tumbles.

As one Arlington hotel comes down, another could follow. In March, the Arlington County Board approved the redevelopment of the nearby Key Bridge Marriott to make way for 300 apartments and more than 150 condominiums.

Pfeiffer said that building’s fate, whether destruction by implosion or otherwise, has not been determined.

“Physically taking a building apart takes a long time,” Pfeiffer said. “Imploding a building takes 20 seconds.”