Middlesex is a county of about 10,000 people, although the pantry serves surrounding counties as well.
“We’ve had more new people applying than we have in the last two years,” said Cryer, who is the organization’s vice president.
Cryer said the organization is blessed with a overwhelming number of volunteers and donations. It receives as much as 60,000 pounds of food each month.
“We’re so blessed with the support we have here,” Cryer said. “We probably have two volunteers for every one that we need.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.