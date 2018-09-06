RICHMOND, Va. — A brewery in rural Virginia is doubling its production a year after opening because of increased demand.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he’d approved a $20,000 grant to help Mountain Valley Brewing to build a new brew house and expand its tasting room.

The brewery plans to buy more than 65 percent of its ingredients from Virginia farmers. It also plans to spend $174,000 on the expansion and create five new jobs.

Mountain Valley opened in 2017 and is the only brewery in Henry County. Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe have been strong supporters of Virginia’s growing craft beer scene, approving numerous state grants to help breweries grow.

