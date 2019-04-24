FLOYD, Va. — A rural county in Southwest Virginia is set to get blazing fast internet service.

The Roanoke Times reports residents of Floyd County will be able to soon buy internet service that’s several times faster than other high-speed services.

Citizens Telephone Cooperative plans to put about 1,700 miles of fiber-optic cable in the county during the next three years. Gigabit internet will be available to about 97 percent of Floyd residents by 2021.

The $35 million cost for the upgrade is partially covered by $10 million in federal funding.

