After touring the world's music halls with her husband Adolph, London-born musician and dancer Sadie Crawford settled in Washington, dying here in 1965. (Family photo)

Columnist

It was cold and wet when I stepped off the train in Tooting one afternoon last month. I was happy to climb into the warm, dry car of Geoff Simmons.

Geoff is a graphic designer and expert on the history of this South London district. He had offered to show me places connected to Sadie Crawford, the European music hall entertainer I introduced in yesterday’s column. Sadie was born in Tooting, lived all over the world, then spent the last 35 years of her life in Washington.

Tooting is trendy now, but it wasn’t always so. London’s biggest horse-slaughtering yard — dispatching 25,000 horses a year — once operated not far from the house Sadie grew up in, Geoff said. There were mills and a workhouse, too.

In 1885 Sadie was born into the kind of world a person would want to get out of. Her name then was Louisa Marshall, and she was the youngest of seven children. When she was 5, her father died in an asylum. Sadie dropped out of school at 11 and went into domestic service.

“It wasn’t a bundle of fun around here,” Geoff said.

He parked the car on Stroud Road, and we walked to a terraced house that a century ago was the home of Pete Hampton and Laura Bowman, performers who came to Britain from the United States in 1903.



In June 2018, a plaque was unveiled on the house in the London area of Tooting marking the home that Sadie Crawford — born Louisa Marshall — lived in as a girl. She was a music hall entertainer who toured the world with her African American husband. (Geoff Simmons)

Somehow, the couple met Louisa, who had quit her maid job and joined the chorus at the Empire Theatre in London. Pete and Laura took her under their wing. They must have been the ones who introduced her to Adolph Crawford, the Indiana-born ragtime artist who became Louisa’s husband and stage partner. Louisa became “Sadie,” a better name, it seems, for an entertainer.

That wasn’t the only change the South London lass underwent. Adolph, Pete and Laura were black. They performed in shows that brought African American entertainment to foreign audiences. Sadie, it seems, began passing as black.

“I am guessing, and it ultimately is a guess, that in Europe she simply allowed people to infer her African American ancestry from the company she kept,” British music historian Howard Rye wrote in an email. “When managements hired her as an African American performer she didn’t argue.”

Howard is the person who made the connection between an English maid named Louisa Marshall and an “American” entertainer named Sadie Crawford. Through his efforts, her story was featured in a BBC Radio 4 program called “The Lost Women of British Jazz.”

Adolph Crawford died in 1929. In 1930, Sadie moved to Washington after marrying a chauffeur named Frank Mozee. In one census record, her race is listed as white; in another, as black. A 1941 story in the Washington Afro-American said she had an American mother and an Egyptian father.

As I researched Sadie, I kept confronting the puzzle of race. Looking at photos of her I’d think, “How could people think she was black?” Then I’d look again and decide, “No, she does look black.”

I think Sadie and Adolph must have considered the context. The world wasn’t ready for a black man and his white wife on stage together.

Of course, Sadie was accustomed to artifice and well-versed in the invention and reinvention that occurs in the limelight. She was the poor, fatherless girl who’d gone on to perform for royalty.

Geoff and I next stopped at 143 Fountain Rd., the house where Sadie was born. Thanks to Geoff’s efforts, a marker was unveiled there on June 16, 2018, celebrating Sadie as a “jazz pioneer.” It’s a blue plaque of the sort you see around London marking the homes of people like Sir Christopher Wren and Virginia Woolf.

“It’s a great story, a mixed-race marriage at a time when that was unheard of,” said Hannah Umar, who lives in the house with her husband, Mez, and their baby, Max.

At a pub on Tooting High Street, Geoff and I met up with Sadie’s great, great nephew, Stephen Willis, a clarinetist and the director of music at a private girls school in Reading.

“She was considered a very glamorous relative from across the Atlantic,” Stephen said of the woman his family called “Aunt Lou.”

I said that not all white Britons in 1910 or 1930 would have been so accepting of a relative marrying a black American. (Two, actually: Frank Mozee was black.)

“There’s a feeling in this family that you’ve got to follow your heart,” Stephen said. “That’s something I love about my family.”

Last October, Stephen came to Washington with his partner, Millan Sachania, to see where his great, great aunt lived. The most emotional moment was at Mount Olivet, the cemetery where his Aunt Lou was buried in 1965. There is no marker, but administrators know where she is.

“She was so close to her London family,” Stephen said. “There’s a plaque marking where she was born, but nothing to mark where she died.”

That should change this year. An online fundraising effort to get a marker for Sadie has almost reached its goal.

“She and I are the only two musicians in the family,” Stephen said. “That’s why she’s so special to me.”

Bye for now

I’m taking a week off. See you back in this space on Feb. 4.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.