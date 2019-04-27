Jackie Ramson, center, is swarmed by neighbors gathered to thank employees of the Palisades Safeway, in operation since 1942. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

As the only full-service grocery store in the community, the Safeway on MacArthur Boulevard served as a landmark for residents of the Palisades neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

For decades, it was where they picked up Halloween pumpkins and caught up with neighbors at the deli counter. Where they popped in for a box of detergent after grabbing heirloom tomatoes from the Sunday farmers market. It was where the friendly faces who kept the shelves stocked greeted customers by name.

But after years of controversy over how the property should be renovated, the oldest Safeway on the East Coast is shuttering next Saturday. And the employees who’ve been an integral part of the tight-knight neighborhood are saying goodbye.

“It’s so sad it makes you want to cry,” said Spence Spencer, a member of the Palisades Citizens Association. “Over the years, everyone in our community has developed close links to the employees. We know everybody by name.”

The sounds of a brass band and the smell of hot dogs filled the streets as Palisades residents converged on the store Saturday afternoon to celebrate and thank employees. Neighborhood leaders organized the event soon after learning of the store’s impending closure.

“Oh so sad,” a customer said amid the remaining cans of soup and Hamburger Helper priced at half off to clear.

“I will miss you,” another customer told the store’s longtime assistant manager during a farewell hug.

Another woman dabbed at tears with her scarf next to the empty rotisserie chicken display. She was too overcome to speak to a reporter after saying goodbye to a manager who had worked at the store for more than 40 years.

The upscale neighborhood has often fancied itself as a slice of small-town America in the middle of the District. It’s where the annual Fourth of July parade shuts down the roads. The citizens association is more than a century old. Losing the Safeway, neighbors and staff say, is like losing the town general store.

“It brought tears to me eyes because we’re like a family,” said one worker, who asked not to be named because the company would not allow employees to speak to the news media. “I thought I was going to retire here.”

“The customers here are so good,” said another employee. “You don’t know how much I’ve cried.”



Spence Spencer, center, cooks hot dogs as he and other neighbors gather at the Palisades Safeway. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Safeway on MacArthur opened in January 1942.

Beth Goldberg, senior manager of community and public affairs for Safeway’s eastern division, said that closing a store is always a “tough decision,” but it allows the company to invest in other parts of its business.

“It is wonderful to know how much our neighbors care about our store associates,” Goldberg said in a statement of the event the community held for employees. “The good news is we will be able to place everyone in jobs at other stores (based on their preference), including our nearby Georgetown and Bethesda locations, so customers can still shop at stores where their favorite employees will work.”

What will replace the store is not yet clear.

In 2014, Safeway, which owns the land, unveiled a plan to convert the lot it sits on into a mixed-used development. But a proposal to build about 100 condos in a five-story building in the quiet neighborhood of mostly single-family homes quickly drew fire.

The company scrapped its plans and eventually turned control of the property over to real estate developer Trammell Crow.

“Many of us and our children and people’s parents have been going to that Safeway since 1942,” said Steve Gardner, a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission representative for the area who organized the employee appreciation event. “The community is saddened by all of this.”

After the Safeway closes, the closest grocery stores will be about two miles away. While the distance won’t make a difference to those with cars and means, Spencer and Gardner said many seniors and the roughly 1,200 students on the nearby Mount Vernon campus of George Washington University lose easy access to a food store. The local senior association is working to figure out how to help those with mobility issues.

The community has yet to hear what might replace the Safeway — a plan that again could be a lightning rod among the politically active residents.

But for now, as the shelves empty and the sliding doors prepare to shut for good, customers are focusing on the employees who made the grocery store the heart of the neighborhood: Jackie, who knows thousands of customer names. Vui, who always had a smile. Latrice, who loves butterfly pins.

Before the celebration ended Saturday, the brass band snaked through the store, filling the aisles with the sounds of “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Employees and customers paraded behind, dancing, clapping and waving goodbye.

