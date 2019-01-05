The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Washington, held here since 1971 will be suspended this year, it was announced on Friday. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Washington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which has been held here since 1971 and has gained greatly in size, prominence and reputation, will not be held this year, it was announced on Friday.

On its website, the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee of Washington, DC , which puts on the parade, said it was “distraught to announce that the 2019 St. Patrick’s Parade is cancelled.”

Over the almost half-century of its existence, the committee said, the parade grew from what was once “was little more than a leisurely stroll by a few hundred participants on Massachusetts Avenue” to a mile long two-hour celebration of Irish culture on Constitution Avenue NW.

The committee said growing security costs combined with “relatively stagnant funding” have thrust the parade organizers into “ a precarious financial position.”

It attributed the rapid growth in overhead expenses to security requirements imposed by the District government in the wake of a terrorist attack in France in 2016.

In that attack, at least 84 people were killed and 200 injured when a man drove a truck into a crowd that had been watching fireworks. The man then began shooting.



In explaining the cancelation, the committee said part of the costs were defrayed by a grant from the District government. But it said as costs have increased, the grant has been as effective in reducing the financial burden.

That, coupled with the committee’s “steadfast commitment” to holding the parade in 2020, its 50th year, has led to the “very difficult but necessary” decision to cancel this year’s parade.