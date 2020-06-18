Santos filed the suit in 2009 claiming that deputies violated her rights by subjecting her to unreasonable searches and seizures.
She lost in District Court, but an appeals court ruled that authorities can’t detain or arrest someone on the suspicion that they’re in the country illegally and that Santos could sue.
County Attorney Bryon Black told The News-Post on Wednesday that the settlement was reached in early May after months of negotiations.
Jose Perez, one of Santos’ attorneys, said her attorneys also received $500,000 as part of the settlement.
