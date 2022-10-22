Saturday afternoon was warmer than average, but the morning was cooler

The bright benevolence of Saturday afternoon’s autumn warmth seemed to belie the significance of the day’s position on the calendar: at the start of four months of minimum daylight and maximum darkness.
Not until 60 days after that, in February 2023, do we return to a day about as long as Saturday, which fell a little short of 11 hours.
Although we face a time of diminished daylight, Saturday seemed designed to cause us to celebrate what we had. The afternoon sun radiated a brilliance that almost denied the calendar.
Around 3 p.m., Washington’s high temperature stood at 72 degrees. It was 5 above average. As autumn sunlight filtered through leaves slowly going from green to gold, the day may have seemed an October idyll.
A cool morning may have contributed to a more accurate idea of meteorological reality. A few minutes before 7 a.m., aided by lengthening hours of darkness, the mercury sank to 45 degrees.
That figure was 5 degrees below average. And in a reminder of how averages may mislead, the day’s average — the average of the warm high and the chilly low — came out just about average.
But despite such computations, it was no average day.