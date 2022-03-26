Nothing that fell on Saturday seemed too remote from possibility, given the day-long display and interplay of cloud and sky. Often at a single moment sunshine and blue sky coexisted with dark and ominous clouds.

Clouds appeared as flat islands of slate, or as the billowing repositories of summertime dreams.

On a breezy, almost raw, day of temperatures in the 40s and 50s, a single cloud might seem rimmed with orange sunshine at its top, but freighted with dark menace below.

It seemed in a way symbolic of early springtime, with emphasis on transformation and change.

Spring clearly had arrived, as witnessed by the smiling sun that sometimes could be seen despite a 40 degree wind chill at 2 p.m.