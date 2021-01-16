We are more than halfway through the first month of a year for which many had high hopes. But at least meteorologically, Saturday offered no reassurance that the old order would return.
It was not spring. It was recognizably winter. Despite sunny moments, Saturday offered hours of uninspiring grayness. In many ways, it seemed lacking in distinction or any compelling charm.
But that would be ignoring its temperatures. Without seeking portents in them or drawing inferences from them, those might cause us to see Saturday as mainly a day of temporal precocity.
By that, we suggest only that it was a day a little ahead of its time.
For us, Saturday provided an example of afternoon warmth that was atypical of January, and not normal here for five weeks, not until Feb. 21.