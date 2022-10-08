Saturday in Washington seemed filled with autumn’s delights

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometimes a single day in one of our seasons, such as Saturday in Washington’s autumn, serves as a meteorological cafeteria, offering selections from several other months and seasons. Primarily, Saturday conformed in many ways to the idea and image of autumn. It provided hours of bracing temperatures in bright, if waning, sunshine, as fall colors continued to intensify.

When no clouds obstructed the early October sun, it was possible to lounge on an outdoor bench, and almost imagine the luxuriant warmth of times selected from another month or season.

Yet Saturday also hinted that such warmth was retreating and that the sun was in decline.

We managed a high temperature of only 62 degrees. In that sense, Saturday, though so often sunny, provided a reminder of the chill grayness that started this month and that will return.

Advertisement

The 62-degree high fell 10 ­degrees below average for the date; the morning low of 50 ­degrees fell five below the Oct. 8 average.

In our mental inventory of autumn days, and their many glories, Saturday fit into the carefully ­curated subcategory of dry, bright but cool early October days.

Primarily, however, with a blue sky amply stocked with white clouds, Saturday provided us with many opportunities to discover the delights of autumn.

Fallen leaves, often pale green or golden yellow, drifted slowly downstream with the current in Rock Creek. In the water, amid the long shadows and dappled autumn sunshine, a blue heron stalked forward, in a movement that seemed to follow its jutting neck and long-billed face.

Most of the trees still held their leaves, and most remained green, like a woodland silent majority, quietly reminding us of spring and summer, and seemingly content to leave gaudiness to others.

Advertisement

But the number of those others, the scarlet and golden heralds of autumn and change, seemed increasingly evident.

And seeming to present their glossy faces to the sun, all the leaves glittered in its beams.

The National Weather Service issued frost advisories for the north and west of the immediate metropolitan area. By 8 p.m. it was 48 degrees at Dulles International Airport. Forecasters expected a chilly morning.

GiftOutline Gift Article