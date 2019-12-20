In Washington, it will be at 11:19 p.m., the moment when the sun appears at its weakest and most feeble, on the date with the longest night and least daylight. At that moment, by long tradition, many accept that winter has begun.

But despite tradition, it sometimes seems difficult to insist on some absolute requirement for winter’s arrival.

For meteorologists, winter begins on Dec. 1. So far this month, we have had some wintry days, and others reminiscent of the waning glories of autumn. On seven December days so far, the temperature here has risen to a not-very-wintry 50 degrees or more.

It will get colder. But not darker. Once the solstice is reached, the days will slowly get longer.

