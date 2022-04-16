Saturday morning clouds hide spiritually significant full moon

Placeholder while article actions load

Overcast skies in Washington late Friday and early Saturday proved particularly frustrating, obscuring from view one of the most spiritually, culturally and liturgically meaningful full moons in the lunar calendar. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In reaching its monthly moment of maximum fullness on Saturday afternoon, the moon essentially determined the dates of Easter, Passover and the halfway point of Ramadan.

All of those dates depend in one way or another on the lunar calendar. Easter, for example, falls on the Sunday that follows the first full moon after the spring equinox.

Obviously, the phases of the moon depend on orbital mechanics and not on whether the atmosphere lets us see our satellite at or near its time of maximum rotundity and brightness.

On the other hand, something may be lost when we must take on faith the descriptions of the lunar movements that have governed so many significant aspects of life for so long.

Intending no pun or double meaning, it remained unclear Saturday whether clouds Saturday night or Sunday morning would again shield the full moon from our awed gaze.

GiftOutline Gift Article