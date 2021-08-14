But even Saturday, and the six days in the 90s that preceded it, failed to fully bring back the image many of us hold of August’s atmospheric miseries. After all, many here may cling to the view that it was for this very month that beaches were invented.
August is a month of a sort of meteorological fearfulness that in our minds may seem to defy statistical logic. It often resides in the thoughts of many as always hotter than average.
For holders of such a view, even Saturday could not quite rescue August from seeming so far to be a Fahrenheit nonachiever.
August in Washington, according to National Weather Service figures, went into Saturday averaging almost a full degree below normal.
Saturday, with its average temperature of four degrees above normal, did its part to raise the monthly average. But not enough to nudge it into positive territory.