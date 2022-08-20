Saturday sat on the thermal border between very warm and fairly hot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Saturday, it seemed possible to recognize the day’s meteorological imperfections while also realizing how much we will miss the bright glories of such days when they are gone. It might almost be said that it is a good thing that so many of our summer days seem so humid, lest we spend the rest of the year regretting this season’s absence.

By now, many of us know enough about Washington weather to accept with gratitude any summer day when white clouds billow in a pure blue sky, the breeze is soft and the temperature stays below 90 degrees.

Saturday met the test. On sun-drenched streets you could stop at almost any time and gaze over roofs and above trees to revel in expanses of blue, bedecked with the full-bellied clouds of an untroubled afternoon.

With an official late-day high of 89 in Washington, we may have inhabited an atmospheric border zone between quite warm and somewhat hot. If warm, it seemed no more than comfortably so; if hot, it seemed less than objectionably so.

In either case, Saturday seemed well equipped to provide the luxurious feel and dazzle of a long summer day, even as we sense daylight diminishing, and see the sun go down before 8 p.m.

At any rate, Saturday’s 89-degree high made the day our 10th in a row without touching 90, a fair accomplishment in a Washington summer.

A debt to honesty and accuracy may require acknowledgment of Saturday’s humidity; it made the day a little more moist than many might wish.

But only a little stickier; the heat index, which may tell better than the temperature how comfortable we feel was only slightly elevated, and the air still had plenty of unimpeded sparkle.

