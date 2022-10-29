Saturday seemed both delightful and typical

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even near its last day, October demonstrated on Saturday why autumn is one of Washington’s favorite seasons, and October is one of our favorite months. It was dry and bright, neither too warm nor too cold, and the the astonishing foliage that is synonymous with fall seemed everywhere present in its fiery reds glowing golds and vivid yellows.

With an afternoon high temperature of 64, Washington did fall short of the average high temperature here for Oct. 29.

But it missed the bullseye by only a single degree. In the morning the 46 degree low reading also missed matching the average, by the same single degree. An average autumn day, we might say.

In addition, our 64 degree afternoon came with the accompaniment of a sun that seemed intent on providing the full measure of autumn’s available thermal energy. Its efforts seemed consistent with comfort.

It shone in a sky of a sort of electric blue that seemed at times to be free of all solar obstruction from clouds or even individual particles of water vapor.

October perhaps possesses a reputation for such days. When we consider the meteorological offerings of each day and season, we often note the atypical and uncommon.

We may find delight in the occasional cool days in summer and the warm ones in winter.

But on Saturday, enjoying natture seemed to consist of taking pleasure in a day that seemed all we might have expected.

