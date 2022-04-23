Saturday seemed Friday’s twin, but possibly greener

Placeholder while article actions load

Saturday was a little longer than Friday, the sun a little stronger, and the trees and their spreading leaves seemed just a little greener. But in significant ways, Saturday seemed, to use a somewhat dated phrase, almost a carbon copy of Friday. Both days seemed supremely springlike, and, by geometrical logic, seemed much like each other.

If we judge by temperature, by the highs and the lows, Saturday appeared almost the identical twin of Friday.

In Washington, Friday reached a high of 77 degrees. According to the 5 p.m. report from the National Weather Service, Saturday’s high was the same 77 degrees.

Updated weather service figures indicated that Saturday’s high reached 78 degrees, one degree higher than Friday. Saturday’s low of 53 degrees was also one degree higher than Friday’s.

But essentially, if the differences between the days could be discerned at all, it could not be done easily.

Not even from contemplating the sky. Both days revealed lots of haze aloft, and ample cloudiness as well. But the clouds seemed devoid of darkness or menace.

Perhaps an important distinction was psychological. Saturday was a weekend day, and, all things being equal, weekend days, with presumably more leisure and less routine, may seem inherently more pleasant.

Yet it seemed scarcely arguable that our fine Saturday followed in the atmospheric footsteps of an equally fine Friday.

And on both of them, the hours of daylight seemed well in excess of the hours of darkness, as we move inexorably toward the longest day, still about two months off.

But, in accord with the expansion of daylight, based on figures provided by the National Weather Service, Saturday offered Washington two minutes more between sunrise and sunset.

So, Friday and Saturday taken together formed part of a seam between early spring, which has just ended, and middle spring, which begins around now.

Both turned out to be warmer than average, but not by too much. Four or five degrees in each case.

The boundary between early and middle spring seemed a time of expanding greenery, with its color appearing to deepen almost daily.

Perhaps as little as two weeks ago, many trees seemed almost bare and leafless.

But with suddenness they seemed to bedeck themselves in green; at first with a particularly pale and tentative look.

But on Saturday, as spring and foliage assert themselves, the leaves assumed an ever greener look, seemingly darkening by the day toward the deeper green of summer.

