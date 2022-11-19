Saturday shared the high and low of early winter

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a way, Saturday spoke of Washington’s past. On certain dates over the years, both the average high temperature and the average low temperature have almost matched Saturday’s high and low, degree for degree. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But with a difference. In Washington, the dates with averages matching Saturday’s high and low have come in late December or early January, not on Nov. 19.

So Saturday was a cooler-than-average fall day that shared qualities of a colder season.

On Saturday the mercury here touched freezing. Our morning low was 32. The day’s high was 47, 10 below average.

In recent years, the average high for Jan. 1 has been 46, only a degree less than Saturday afternoon’s high of 47. The average Jan. 1 low has been the same 32 as Saturday’s morning low.

Yet Saturday’s temperatures, so reminiscent of early winter, did not seem especially wintry.

The day seemed to benefit from ample sunshine and perhaps even the breeze. It blew from warmer places. Rarely do we hear of a chill south wind, and Saturday’s breezes seemed benign.

GiftOutline Gift Article