Saturday showed the bright side of being average

In Washington, the 87-degree high temperature, and the 68-degree low temperature, each fell within a degree or two of the averages.

(The high was one degree below average for the date, the low was two below.)

And as might be expected, the average for the entire day, according to the National Weather Service, came close to the daily average, falling just one degree below. (With rounding.)

We may not always consider “average” to be an accolade. But if there’s a bright side to being average, Saturday showed it. On Saturday, our statistically average June 25 seemed in the language of everyday life to be a pretty nice June 25.

In Washington, Saturday, the first day of the first weekend of summer, bore many hallmarks of meteorological desirability.

Perhaps it fell a bit short of perfection. We saw clouds. The weather service described several Saturday hours as partly cloudy, and others as mostly cloudy.

But in Washington, a city with wide streets and without tall buildings, there’s a lot of sky to be seen. Washington on Saturday seemed to be a place where broad blue expanses could coexist peacefully with any number of clouds.

Those clouds sailed above us in white fleets and flotillas, billowing shape-shifting masses of water droplets, forming mountains and crags and castles. At times they possessed the proper position and adequate density to dim the light of the sun.

With all that, Saturday seemed a bright June day, obviously a summer’s day, a day that did its part to create and contribute to the carefree vibe of the weekend and the season.

No storms appeared poised to menace us. Even at moments when insurgent clouds seemed to seize control of the sky, rain did not seem part of our future.

And many of the gray-bellied clouds showed silver linings.

If constructing a careful atmospheric balance sheet for Saturday, we might wish to give a line to humidity. Saturday did not seem particularly dry. Dew points registered in the 60s. At times the heat index hit 90 degrees.

But a soft breeze from the south proved an asset. On Saturday, the cost of exertion did not require payment in perspiration.

