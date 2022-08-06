Saturday snapped a heat wave, and also ended our time of longest days

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many of us who delight in long hours of bright sunlight, with early sunrises and late sunsets, may wish to regard Saturday with a bit of sadness. To a good approximation, Saturday ended the annual long-day season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If we divide a year into four roughly equal parts according to the amount of daylight available to us, then Saturday ended this year’s brightness quarter.

That quarter is the 90 or so days in which we receive a minimum of 14 hours of solar benevolence, brightness and dazzle.

Those hours of protracted illumination, and the feelings of ease and luxury they engender, represent a gift bestowed by the geometry of the Earth’s orbit and the bounty of nature.

But since reaching its brilliant peak at the time of the solstice on June 21, our daily quota of time in the sun has been declining.

On Saturday in Washington, that cherished stretch, so longed for through the darkness of winter, shrank to exactly 14 hours.

For the next three quarters of a solar year, our daylight allotment will be less. Recognizing that to everything there is a season, we may now declare that the longest days have had their season.

It began about May 6, when we welcomed 14 hours of daylight for the first time this year. Now after its run of a little more than 90 days, the splendid time of the 14-hour day is over for the year.

Part of it, of course, overlaps with traditional summer. By no means did Saturday end summer. We may mourn the loss of daylight, but we remain deep within the season of heat and humidity.

Saturday was not as deep in heat as earlier in the week, however. As of 5 p.m., the National Weather Service listed the high as 88 degrees. That is warm, and Saturday seemed warm enough.

But by missing the talismanic 90-degree mark, Saturday failed to extend the heat wave that started on Tuesday.

The figures, however, suggest that Saturday did not stint on our other summer staple, humidity. That could be read in the heat index, often regarded as an indicator of what conditions feel like.

If the mercury did not reach 90, the heat index at least suggested that many of us got the 90-degree experience.

For much of Saturday afternoon the index read seven or eight degrees higher than the thermometer, and dwelled in the 90-degree range.

Yet, in truth, the air seemed clear for a summer afternoon, allowing us to enjoy a day of sunshine and high-level cirrus clouds, the thin feathery ones, that often speak of high altitudes and cooler temperatures.

