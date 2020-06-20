In fact, Saturday in terms of temperature alone seemed temperate enough, perhaps more reminiscent of the cool caress of departing spring than of the sizzling scorch of arriving summer.
In Washington, the mercury failed to reach 80 degrees, an achievement for a day doing double duty as the last stand of spring and the first show of the strength of summer.
The high temperature at Reagan National Airport was 79 degrees, seven below normal.
At 5 p.m., while still “officially” spring, it was 73 degrees. At 6 p.m. the first hourly reading of summer showed it to be warmer.
But not that warm. It was 76.
Clouds overhead for most of the day apparently shielded us from the kind of day described among others by Shakespeare.
In a poem asking about a comparison to a summer’s day, he said that “sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines.”
Though Saturday started summer, its distinction was not that Shakespearean sort of sunshine. It was instead expressed in terms of clouds, which loomed dark with menace for hours and produced plenty of rain.
Thunder banged and boomed, and with striking suddenness the skies opened in some spots, including western Fairfax County.
In Washington, it was officially a spring rain. Almost half an inch fell during our last hours of springtime. The first summer hours yielded no more.