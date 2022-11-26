Saturday sun smiles on a 60-degree November day in D.C.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington enjoyed another November day in the sunshiny 60s on Saturday, as we basked in weather luck while warily waiting for winter's chill. It seemed a time of meteorological mismatch: deep shadows, bare branches and brief daylight hours all suggested winter.

But the afternoon air conveyed the softness of springtime, reaching a high of 62 degrees.

That figure was eight degrees above the average Nov. 26 high.

A clear blue sky almost bare of clouds helped foster the giddy sense that we had eluded the bleak grasp of normal November.

The geometry of the seasons severely restricts the sun’s presence in our sky so late in the year.

No matter how springlike the day, the sun must leave well before 5 p.m. There’s no reprieve.

But while it shone, it showed off November brilliance, striping the upper stories of buildings, glittering in gold leaves still clinging to trees, and burning like flame in glass and metal fittings on walls and rooftops.

