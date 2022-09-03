Saturday temperatures seemed a step in the wrong direction

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was warmer, maybe even hotter, in Washington on Saturday than on Friday, and that seemed somehow to deny us our meteorological due, now that we are in September. After all, this is Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end to summer. If Friday, the second day of September, gave us 88 degrees, logic and longing might have suggested something a little cooler on Saturday, the third day of September.

But in its 5 p.m. summary of the day’s atmospheric dimensions, the National Weather Service put Saturday’s high at 89 degrees, one more than on Friday.

A small difference, obviously, but it still could be seen as one small step in the wrong direction.

Saturday’s high was four degrees above average for the date, while Friday was but three above. And Saturday’s morning low confirmed the difference. It was 71, compared to Friday’s 69.

This might put frowns on the faces of fervent fans of fall, nostalgic for what they recall as the cool Septembers of yesteryear, with their changing colors, falling acorns and diminishing warmth.

However, seasoned watchers of the seasons seem to accept that temperatures still fluctuate as does the weather itself, and summer warmth may still get a final fling or two. Or three or four.

Although Saturday may have seemed a bit fickle about breaking up with August, the mercury seemed unlikely in itself to cause huge discomfort.

Perhaps the true disparity between Friday and Saturday lay in the humidity, which seemed substantially higher Saturday.

If we could not discern the upsurge in stickiness ourselves, we could read it in the heat index.

The 5 p.m. temperature difference between the two days was only two degrees. But Saturday’s heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, told us we felt a full five degrees warmer.

Yet Saturday seemed fine when taken for what it was, and not for what it was not, or for what we wished it to be.

Sunshine, clouds thick and thin, white and gray, joined the blue sky in scenic moments.

At times, flimsy high clouds, covering the sun like a translucent pane, shone and sparkled in its beams like crystalline windows.

Sometimes thicker clouds shielded the sun, and all was shadow. But then they parted or drifted away and the sun again burst upon us in full brightness and brilliance.

