If two days could set a trend, we might suspect that we had skipped the chills and rigors of winter and had blazed a new route straight to spring.
In Washington, however, hours went by before the day’s atmospheric splendors fully revealed themselves. Early in the morning, at Reagan National Airport, where the city’s official readings are made, fog cut visibility to little more than the length of two football fields.
But from those enveloping mists, brilliance ultimately unfolded. From the morning’s 40s, we climbed into the 50s. Visibility increased. We could see more, but our world seemed gray, under a blanket of overcast.
That, too, dissipated, making plain the glories of the afternoon. Under blue skies, clouds fractured into small white patches, set overhead like translucent tiles of a mosaic, their irregular edges gleaming in the 60-degree December sunlight.