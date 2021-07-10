Although skeptics may scoff at the idea that any July day here can be so characterized, Saturday seemed pretty nice.
Not only did temperatures appear more than just tolerable, but the other summer menace, humidity, also withheld its worst.
For example, at 4 p.m., with our true temperature at 83, humidity made it feel only a single degree warmer. So even the heat index remained well below the day’s average temperature.
For many hours, the sun shone brightly in a blue sky, as white clouds drifted lazily above, some with a delicate feathery look.
At times, clouds massed in gray and frowning ranks, but they seemed to do no more than suggest a possible summer shower. It remained dry.