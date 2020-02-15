At a time when so much of the talk has centered on winter’s uncommon warmth, Saturday had a low temperature of 22 degrees. That is ten degrees below freezing, and at Reagan National Airport, the mercury has sunk no lower all year.

AD

Since Dec. 1, the start of the meteorologists’ winter, that 22 degree low reading has been matched only once, on Dec. 19.

AD

The mercury on Saturday managed to make its way above the freezing point, to 36 degrees. That high temperature, combined with the 22 degree low temperature, yielded an average for the day of 29 degrees. That was the same average as is listed in the records for Dec. 19.

Of course, no report on wintry conditions would be complete without some mention of the snow. As on almost all of the other days in Washington this winter, there was no snow.

Weather has a reputation for fickleness and changeability. Conditions fluctuate. Even colder days could be in store. But one steady trend is for increasing amounts of daylight. Sunlight is a good sign of warmer weather.

AD