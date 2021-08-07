Almost bewildering in its refusal to climb out of the 70s, Saturday’s high was 11 degrees less than last year, 12 degrees below average, and 27 below the record for the date, the 104-degree reading on Aug. 7, 1918.
It might have played the part of a damp day in late September. About a quarter inch of rain fell, often leaving tiny, dome-shaped droplets perched for hours on lawns and leaves.
Not really enough to disrupt outdoor activity, the rain seemed the sort to foster contemplation and encourage Saturday snoozes and somnolence.
Saturday helped to establish the unconventional nature of our first week in August. Normally this is a month when many feel the need to flee a sweltering city in search of cooler climes.
So far, however, we have touched 90 degrees but once, for a brief time Friday. But until Saturday, the deviant days of August had all managed to reach the 80s.