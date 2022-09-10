Saturday was dry, but clouds hinted that rain was coming

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rainy days have not been frequent here in the last few weeks, but Saturday gave signs that Washington was about to depart from this trend and experience one of our relatively rare recent periods of precipitation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As might be expected, those signs came in the form of dark clouds that seemed to be advancing on us from the west, both separately and as conspirators with others of their coloration.

They appeared evident during the afternoon. In the early parts of the day, many of them seemed large enough and dark enough to demand attention.

But they also appeared to lack the obvious ominousness, or the solidarity with similar objects that would have allowed even amateur weather watchers to proclaim that rain was at hand.

It has not rained in the city with any great frequency or quantity in almost four weeks. Probably a bit of liquidity would be welcome on our meteorological balance sheet.

In the last half of August theDistrict officially recorded about one third of an inch of rain, perhaps just enough to suppress alarm over possible drought.

September contained one day that seemed almost memorably wet. At the official measuring station for Washington, they collected 0.82 inches.

But that was almost all we have seen all month. So perhaps we ought not frown reflexively when we read such forecasts as the latest one issued for Saturday by the National Weather Service.

It read in part: “Rain likely, mainly after midnight...”

It seemed possible that enough rain might fall Sunday to dampen the ardor of many for outdoor activities.

But it should not be forgotten that Saturday seemed a pretty fine day.

This assessment appeared to be valid whether some Secretatry of Seasons in a meteorological cabinet saw Saturday as a dawdling delegate from late summer, or as a newly arrived ambassador from early autumn

In terms of its highs and its lows, Saturday seemed to stick closely to the pattern of days that come at the end of the first trimester of September.

As of late afternoon, the high temperature was 83, which is precisely average for Sept. 10.

The morning low was 64 , which is two degrees on the cool side of the average low of 66.

For those pining for the outdoor activity offered by a weekend, Saturday seemed a day for doing anything or going anywhere anyone wished.

People strolled and paddled and picknicked, and pedaled.

Many seemed willing to expose bare skin to the sun, seeming to dare September to do its ultraviolet worst.

Saturday’s clouds certainly did not prevent the appearance of bright hours. But the sun that danced on the Potomac River and cast dappled shadows on parkland paths did not seem the fierce and searing sun of midsummer, not with the autumn equinox a mere dozen days off, on September 22.

