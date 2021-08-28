So far, August has blazed a trail of thermal achievement. The majority of its days have been 90 degrees or higher. Saturday, though so close to the month’s end, lived up to the standard, giving us our 15th 90-degree day.
The high was 93. Recent days have created a pattern of such readings. Saturday’s figure meant that five of the past six days have had highs of 93.
It may have aroused a wish to break free of that thermometer-driven monotony.
Yet summer also offers much that we may miss. And Saturday, the last one in August, showed signs that those desirable attributes are indeed departing.
Late in August, we begin to become nostalgic for all that summer and the seeming endlessness of its days permitted us to do.
We may also recognize regret for those things we wished to do but never got around to.
Saturday showed that those long evenings, filled with possibility, are departing.
We have lost daylight. At the peak of summer, the sun did not set on Washington until well after 8:30 p.m. But on Saturday, for the first time since the June solstice, it set before 7:45.