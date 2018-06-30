With its blazing sunshine and 90 degree temperatures, Saturday in Washington brought a hot end to a relatively pleasant month. It also served as a foretaste of July, which is expected to start with a few days of true summer swelter.

Although the District declared a heat emergency, Saturday’s 91 degree high temperature in Washington seemed often tolerable to old summer hands.

But the National Weather Service issued a worrisome heat advisory for Sunday, saying the heat index may reach 105 degrees — a blend of undesirable heat with objectionable humidity.

Monday could be even worse, with a Weather Service forecast anticipating a heat index of up to a spirit-wilting 109 degrees.

It was unclear, however, how many would remain in town to sop up pools of perspiration.

With July 4 falling on Wednesday, many may have already fled to the beach, perhaps hoping to test the cherished belief that the heat stops at the water’s edge.